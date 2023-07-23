Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Three people sent to hospital after plane crashes into Georgetown home

The National Transportation Safety Board began an investigation into the incident this afternoon.
The National Transportation Safety Board began an investigation into the incident this afternoon.(Georgetown Fire Department)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - A plane crashed into a vacant two-story home in Georgetown Sunday morning.

Georgetown Fire Department says the plane crashed into a home in the 500 block of North Wood Drive just before noon.

Three people were in the plane and were moved to a hospital, according to the Georgetown FD.

The National Transportation Safety Board began an investigation into the incident this afternoon. Georgetown FD will remain on the scene to help.

Georgetown FD asks people to avoid the area on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home
Robert Lee Conner IV (from a previous arrest, May 2022)
Angelina County man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Lufkin
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
She is hoping Belly Blessings will become a non-profit organization to continue feeding others...
Lufkin native launches BBQ event to feed community
Jardon Castle
Fourth arrest made in connection with Lufkin man’s shooting death

Latest News

House fire in Killeen leads to death of over 20 animals
The person who filmed it said a woman then climbed through the broken glass to reach the baby.
WATCH: Windshield smashed to rescue baby from hot car at South Texas HEB
WATCH: Windshield smashed to rescue baby from hot car at South Texas HEB
From left, Democratic Sens. Nathan Johnson of Dallas, Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio and José...
Paxton lawyers seek to disqualify 3 Democratic senators as impeachment jurors