Central Heights’ Grayson Rodriguez matches career-long start as Orioles take first place

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (KTRE) - Central Heights product Grayson Rodriguez matched a career-high in innings pitched and earned a no-decision as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-5, Saturday.

The win put the Orioles in first place in the AL East.

Rodriguez pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up three hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out six.

His only two runs allowed came on his 93rd and final pitch, which resulted in a two-out single by Wander Franco in the sixth.

“I feel like a totally different pitcher,” said Rodriguez, according to an article on BaltimoreOrioles.com. “Back to what I know, I guess, and that’s just being able to go out and get outs.”

The website also quoted Rays manager Kevin Cash.

“I see what his numbers are, and I’m kind of amazed. Like, who’s hitting him?” Cash said. “Because it’s pretty good stuff -- really good stuff. He’s got 20 mph of separation between the fastball and the changeup. He’s going to be really good.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.