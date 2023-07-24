Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Mild Mornings / Hot Afternoons through Mid-Week
Hot afternoons / Mild mornings through Wednesday
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Relative Humidity values remain in check...or are fairly normal...for this time of year, so, at this time, No Heat Advisories are in effect. That may change as we head into the middle to later part of the week, so Advisories may be needed. Morning low temperatures actually dropped into the 60s this morning in Longview and Nacogdoches. This helped us stay away from 100 degrees in several locations. This will change as we head into the next several days. Lows should range from the middle to upper 70s for the next week...if not longer, so highs will trend nearer to 100 through the weekend. Rain chances are limited to the far southern sections of ETX on Thursday/Friday as a few sea-breeze activity may occur. Expect the heat to persist through the next week, if not longer and rain chances stay very low as well. For the most part, Burn Bans are limited to the southern ½ of East Texas at this time. Have a great day.

