Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch

Investigators say the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found is unclear.
By KSAT
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - Police are investigating after human remains were found inside a duffle bag on a property in Bexar County Thursday.

The Bexar Sheriff’s Office says they received a call for a suspicious package and they were found by people feeding animals on the property.

“At this point, we are applying for a search warrant. We will come back. We are obviously going to stay here on the property, but we’re getting a search warrant to finish processing the scene and at that point, we may know a little bit more. But at this point, it’s just too early to tell if the person was killed here or were brought here in that piece of luggage and then dumped here,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

Investigators say the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found is unclear.

The Sheriff also says they don’t know how long the body was in the field.

The property owners are out of town, but police say they are cooperating.

