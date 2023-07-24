‘I can’t be helped’: Moody man accused of stabbing wife 11 times, then himself during standoff with police

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Trey Williams, 47, was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence after he allegedly stabbed his wife 11 times, then himself during a standoff with police officers, an arrest affidavit states.

A Moody Police Department officer was dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Avenue E. to investigate a stabbing at about 8:30 p.m. on July 12.

When the officer arrived at the home, he encountered Williams in the backyard. Williams, according to the affidavit, was kneeling, holding a bloody knife, and wearing a shirt “saturated in blood.”

The man’s face and neck were reportedly covered in blood. When ordered to drop the knife, Williams allegedly failed to comply while “making inaudible utterances,” the arrest affidavit states.

Two Bruceville-Eddy police officers soon arrived at the home. The Moody police officer ordered one of them to go inside the home to locate the victim, and the second officer was told to stay behind to help him restrain the knife-wielding Williams.

When ordered, once again, the put down the knife, Williams allegedly replied, “nope ... I can’t be helped. I lost the love of my life.” When asked if there was someone inside the home who could be hurt, Williams allegedly replied, “yes, my wife.”

The officer wrote in the affidavit that, 13 minutes into the standoff, Williams gripped the knife with both hands while he was kneeling, then “fell forward, placing the handle of the knife against the ground, landing full force on the blade of his knife.”

The officer further wrote, “Trey immediately dropped the knife and appeared to have a seizure.” The officers immediately rendered aid and noticed Williams “had a large laceration just below his sternum, which created a sucking chest wound.”

Paramedics arrived at the home and transported Williams to Baylor Scott & White Temple via helicopter. The man’s wounded wife was taken to Hillcrest Medical Center via ambulance.

The victim’s son and father, who reportedly live in the home where the attack happened, witnessed the incident, the affidavit states. The woman’s son told police he heard screams coming from the living room and then noticed Williams on top of his mother. When told to get off the woman, Williams, who was smoking a cigarette, turned around to look at the witness while “showing no emotion or concern in his eyes,” the witness told police.

Williams, the witness claimed, then turned back to the woman and put out the cigarette on her forehead, the document states. The woman yelled at her son, “he’s stabbing me. He’s stabbing me. Go get your grandad.”

The woman’s son and father tried to wrestle Williams off the victim, but Williams acted as if they “did not exist” and “was only focused on hurting” his wife.

The woman eventually wrestled herself free of Williams’ grip, and ran to her bedroom with her son. They both locked themselves in and called 911 for help.

The victim’s father reportedly held down Williams while the victim and her son escaped. The father reportedly told Williams that Williams needed to leave the home, and Williams agreed.

At that point, the victim’s father went back to his bedroom to retrieve a pistol for self-defense. He soon realized Williams was in the backyard, saying something to the effect of “I’m about to kill myself. I love you,” the affidavit states.

Back at Hillcrest Medical Center, doctors told investigators the victim suffered eleven lacerations to her arms, hands, back, stomach and scalp.

The woman told investigators she and her husband had been arguing for weeks, and that the night of the attack, she told Williams he needed to leave her home. Williams, the affidavit states, then lunged at the woman and pushed both of his thumbs into her eyes.

The woman said she “temporarily lost her vision and felt a stabbing and shooting pain radiate through her eyes and her face.”

Soon after regaining her vision, the woman could see blood flowing into her eyes. The woman told investigators she pleaded with Williams to stop because “she loved him,” to which Williams allegedly replied, “I love you, too, but there’s no coming back from this.”

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told investigators Williams would have killed her if her son and father had not intervened.

Three knives and a bloody pair of scissors were recovered at the scene.

Bond for Williams has been set at $500,000, per online jail records.

