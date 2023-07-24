Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police warn East Texas drivers about dangers of hot cars

As temperatures begin to reach triple digits outside, so too can the temperatures inside of your car.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The National Safety Council reports fourteen children have died so far this year after being left in a vehicle.

And according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 33 children died of heatstroke in vehicles last year. In 2018 and 2019, there were a record number of hot car deaths in at least 25 years, with 53 children dead each year.

So with summertime air temperatures reaching the upper nineties to the triple digits, it’s only a matter of time before the temperature inside of your car quickly rises.

The Longview police department is spreading awareness about the dangers of hot cars, and so they demonstrated the situation beginning the test around 9 a.m. The outside temperature was 95 degrees with the inside being 107 degrees.

“The temperature arose to I think a maximum of 102 degrees outside, and it was 170 degrees inside. It was so hot inside of that vehicle during the day, that we actually were able to bake cookies on the dashboard,” public information officer Brandon Thornton said.

So when it comes to tips, officials suggest planning your day out. Try to avoid bringing your pet with you. Thornton also suggested getting in the habit of making sure your car is empty.

“Even if you know you don’t have your kids with you, always check your back seat. Check that car seat whenever you’re getting out of the vehicle. If you do it every time, regardless if you think you have your kids or you don’t think you have your kids, you’ll develop a pattern as you’re getting out of the vehicle.”

Thornton also suggests to not leave the vehicle running with air conditioning because it could lead to a car burglary or kidnapping.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

