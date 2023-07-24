Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Highs ranging from the mid 90s to the upper 90s. Mostly clear overnight tonight, lows in the mid 70s. About the same is expected for tomorrow, highs closer to 100-degrees. Clover cover returns by Wednesday, but don’t expect much - we’ll hold onto mostly sunny skies. Highs remain around 100-degrees through the entire forecast period, though we may be a bit cooler for the coming weekend. There are some indications that we could see rain this weekend/early next week, which may help to cool us down. Currently, most of the area, mainly south of I-20, is behind on precipitation totals since late spring, and drought is expanding across that same area. Expect more burn bans to pop-up in the coming days and weeks if we don’t see improvements. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting near-normal rainfall for the month of August, but we would need about an additional 6 inches of rain on top of what is normal to eradicate drought in East Texas. Please remain caution when doing outdoor burning where it is still allowed. Have a great Monday.

