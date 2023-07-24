Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-24-23
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s not a bad start with a few lucky places even dropping into the 60s this morning.  Expect lots of sunshine today and light south and southeast winds.  Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and the humidity will be rising over the next few days.  Triple digits return by the middle of the week and it will stay hot and humid all week long.  A few places could see a very slight chance for rain by the end of the week, but most of East Texas looks hot and dry right into the weekend.

