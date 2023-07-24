Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office wrangles alligator in residential area

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office responded to a nuisance call of an alligator near a home.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office responded to a nuisance call of an alligator near a home.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said in a Facebook post that the alligator population in the region is growing, and most of the animals are afraid of humans. However, the sheriff said, some are becoming less fearful as they are fed by residents.

The sheriff urged residents leave wildlife alone, and not to feed the gators.

