Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car

By WRDW Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Deputies say an 8-year-old girl from Georgia was pulled over while driving her mom’s car.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, they received several calls in relation to the girl driving a blue Toyota Highlander on Monday in Martinez, WRDW reports.

A deputy was able to stop the vehicle around 10:35 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office report.

The 8-year-old said she was “just driving” when pulled over. She stated she didn’t know why she took her mom’s car.

She was taken to juvenile court and released to her mom.

The incident comes days after the Georgia State Patrol says a 12-year-old driver caused a four-car accident that sent one person to the hospital in Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home
East Texas Burn Bans
Burn bans cover East Texas as dry conditions continue
She is hoping Belly Blessings will become a non-profit organization to continue feeding others...
Lufkin native launches BBQ event to feed community
The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden, shown here delivering remarks during the Nashville Pride Festival in...
First Lady Jill Biden to mark US reentry into UNESCO with flag-raising ceremony in Paris
Police say they were attempting a traffic stop for a stolen car when the driver, 24-year-old...
Police: 4-year-old boy hit, killed by stolen car; suspect charged
Official: Police rushed boy, 4, hit by car to hospital instead of pursuing suspect
DOJ sues Texas over floating barriers meant to stop migrants