AMBER Alert issued for Rockwall County teenager

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 16 year old from Royse City.

Caylee Sellers was last seen in the 300 block of N. Houston Street at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

She was wearing a white Colorado hoodie, and black pants. As of 6 p.m., no description of a vehicle was given.

The Royse City Police Department shared detailed information about Caylee:

The Royse City Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Caylee Lynne Sellers (White/Female, 5′3″, 110 lbs., Black Hair, Green Eyes) was last seen on Saturday, July 22, 2023, around 5:00 am. Caylee was spending the night at a friend’s house in the 300 Block of N. Houston Street, when she told the friend that her mother wanted her to come home and her mother had called an Uber to take her to her house. The friend stated Caylee left the residence and may have gotten into a black passenger car with chrome wheels. Caylee was last seen wearing a white hoodie with Colorado written on it and black pants. Caylee was carrying a black backpack with several other pieces of clothing inside. The friend reported that after Caylee left her home that she received text messages from Caylee about the ride home and ultimately received a text message stating she had arrived at her home in Caddo Mills.

On Saturday, July 22, 2023 around 4:00 pm, Caylee’s mother arrived at the home on N. Houston Street in Royse City to pick up Caylee. It was then that she discovered that Caylee had left the friend’s house around 5:00 am reportedly to go home. The mother contacted Caylee’s father to see if she had gone to his home, but Caylee had not. The father checked the location of Caylee’s cell phone and determined it had been turned off and the last known location showed to be somewhere in the City of Euless around 7 that morning. Caylee’s mother contacted the Euless Police Department and drove to Euless, but Caylee could not be located. Caylee’s mother contacted the Royse City Police Department and Caylee was entered into the computer as a Missing Person/Runaway.

The Royse City Police Department has now exhausted all leads including possible sightings in Royse City, Fate, Rockwall, Heath, Forney, Garland and Greenville and are asking for assistance in locating Caylee Sellers. The Royse City Police Department has no information that Caylee Sellers was abducted; however, due to the length of time since she was last heard from, there are serious concerns for her safety. The Royse City Police Department has requested a local area Amber Alert to be issued. A local area Amber Alert is new and allows law enforcement to submit a request through the Texas Department of Public Safety for an Amber Alert even when all the criteria for a state wide alert has not been verified. The request for a local area Amber Alert has been granted and notifications will be sent out to a 100-mile radius from where a child went missing from and all adjacent counties.

Anyone with information concerning Caylee Seller’s location, is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-636-9422 or their local law enforcement agency.

DPS asks that you call 911 if you see Sellers.

