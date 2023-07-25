Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Defense wants Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s long-dead father exhumed to prove paternity

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lawyers for the gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue requested a court order Tuesday to exhume the body of his long-dead father.

Robert Bowers’ lawyers want the body exhumed for a DNA test after federal prosecutors raised questions about paternity during the penalty phase of Bowers’ trial for the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue.

Bowers, a 50-year-old truck driver from suburban Baldwin, was convicted in June on 63 criminal counts in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack. A federal jury has to decide whether to sentence him to death or life in prison without parole.

The defense, trying to show that Bowers has a family history of mental illness, has introduced evidence that his father, Randall Bowers, was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The defense asserts Robert Bowers also has schizophrenia and opened fire at the synagogue out of a delusional belief that Jews were helping to commit a genocide against white people.

Randall Bowers died by suicide in 1979 on the eve of his own rape trial. At trial last week, prosecutors sought to cast doubt on whether he was Robert Bowers’ biological father. The defense asked a judge on Tuesday to clear up the matter by ordering the exhumation of Randall Bowers’ body.

“The Department of Justice presumably shares the defense’s concern with seeking the execution of a seriously mentally ill person. That the government is vigorously contesting, albeit on flimsy evidence, that Randall Bowers is the biological father of Robert Bowers indicates that it too believes that paternity matters and is significant,” defense lawyers wrote.

The government was expected to contest the defense motion.

The defense, seeking to persuade the federal jury to spare Bowers’ life, has been trying to show that Bowers had a deeply traumatic childhood marked by abuse and neglect, and that he threatened or attempted suicide multiple times in his teens, including by setting himself on fire. Prosecutors say Bowers was motivated by his hatred of Jewish people and spent six months planning the synagogue attack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
East Texas Burn Bans
Burn bans cover East Texas as dry conditions continue
She is hoping Belly Blessings will become a non-profit organization to continue feeding others...
Lufkin native launches BBQ event to feed community
The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled

Latest News

A UPS truck drives by as Sean M. O'Brien, left, teamsters general president, UPS teamsters and...
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
LNL: UPS, Teamsters reach deal to avert strike
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
LIVE: Biden, Harris give remarks; For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
A trail cam in the Huachuca Mountains of Arizona captured a rare glimpse of an ocelot.
WATCH: Rare ocelot sighting caught on trail cam in Arizona mountains