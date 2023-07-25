Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend sentenced to 50 years

Christopher Hood, accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend Brooke Spurgeon, was found guilty on Monday.
By JD Conte and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Christopher Hood, accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend Brooke Spurgeon, was found guilty of murder on Monday.

On Monday evening, it was announced that Hood has been sentenced to 50 years for her murder, in line with his deal made when he waived his right to a jury trial.

He was also sentenced for ten years for felon in possession of a firearm.

The trial continued for a fifth day, with the defense presenting one witness before both the defense and prosecution rested. The victim’s family was also in attendance.

Hood waived his right to a trial by jury earlier in the proceedings and instead was tried solely by the presiding judge.

He was found guilty of the February 2021 murder of his girlfriend Brooke Spurgeon.

He previously plead guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Sentencing is ongoing as witnesses are called for punishment consideration.

KLTV's JD Conte describes the fifth day of Christopher Hood's murder trial, at which he was found guilty.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

