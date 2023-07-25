Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Livingston woman gets probation for 2018 intoxicated driving death

Micayla Alec (Source: (Polk County Jail)
Micayla Alec (Source: (Polk County Jail)(Polk County Jai)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston woman arrested in 2018 for killing someone while driving intoxicated was sentenced on June 14.

Micayla Lynette Alec, 29, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2018 following the death of Freddie Barnes, 68, of Lufkin, in a car crash in February that year. Alec was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with Barnes’ death. On June 14, Alec pleaded guilty to the charge in Judge John Wells court.

According to a Polk County court document, Alec will serve five years probation, and will not serve time in prison unless she violates this term. She has five years credit towards her initial 10 years sentence for time served.

The preliminary crash investigation showed that Alec was driving a Toyota passenger car south on FM 2500 when her vehicle slid over into the northbound lane and hit a 2014 Nissan passenger car driven by Barnes. Barnes and two passengers were taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Livingston for treatment of their injuries. Barnes died at the hospital later that day.

