Mustard Skittles are now a thing, yes really

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.
The candy has partnered with French's to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A new flavor is joining the Skittles’ rainbow.

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.

The collaboration is in celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, the new Skittle will only be available at French’s “Mustard Mobile” in select cities.

It’s making stops in Atlanta on July 31, Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2 and New York on Aug. 5.

Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package of the mustard-flavored Skittles.

