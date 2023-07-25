Police: 3rd child dies after serious accident in south Laredo

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) -A 3rd child has passed has away after a serious accident that happened Monday evening in south Laredo.

That child had been flown to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition. KGNS has been informed by Laredo Police that the child passed away this Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. Laredo Police received a call of a 3-vehicle accident near the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Agua-Nieve Drive.

The ages of the children who did not make it were 9, 7 and 6-years old.

4 adults involved in the accident still remain in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

