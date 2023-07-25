Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Tiny deer born at only 6 inches tall

Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.
Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.(Chester Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny deer named Paolo was recently born at Chester Zoo in England.

The rare southern Pudu fawn weighed only 2 pounds at birth and stood a little more than 6 inches tall.

He’s only expected to grow another foot in total. Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.

Paolo is part of a conservation breeding program to protect the near-threatened species.

According to the zoo, the population of these tiny deer in southern Chile and southwestern Argentina has declined due to the loss of its rainforest habitat and illegal poaching.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
East Texas Burn Bans
Burn bans cover East Texas as dry conditions continue
She is hoping Belly Blessings will become a non-profit organization to continue feeding others...
Lufkin native launches BBQ event to feed community
The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled

Latest News

A UPS truck drives by as Sean M. O'Brien, left, teamsters general president, UPS teamsters and...
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
LNL: UPS, Teamsters reach deal to avert strike
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
LIVE: Biden, Harris give remarks; For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
A trail cam in the Huachuca Mountains of Arizona captured a rare glimpse of an ocelot.
WATCH: Rare ocelot sighting caught on trail cam in Arizona mountains