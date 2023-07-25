Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Tony Romo tees off at Cascades

The Texas State Open at Cascades Country Club is underway.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas State Open at Cascades Country Club is underway.

Dallas Cowboys great Tony Romo has teed off. He is currently tied for 42nd place with a 2-over through 7.

Here are how East Texans are faring in the tournament:

  • Chapman Herwood of Tyler: Tied for 9th with 2-under through 4.
  • Carter Lewis of Sulphur Springs: Tied for 68th with 4-over through 13.
  • Jeremy Bates of Quitman: 77th with 10-over through 13.
  • Sam Fidone of Lufkin: 1:15 p.m. tee time.
  • Blake Elliott of Bullard: 1:24 p.m. tee time.
  • Sean Crisp of Tyler: 1:51 p.m. tee time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
East Texas Burn Bans
Burn bans cover East Texas as dry conditions continue
She is hoping Belly Blessings will become a non-profit organization to continue feeding others...
Lufkin native launches BBQ event to feed community
The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled

Latest News

Tony Romo tees off at Cascades
Tony Romo tees off at Cascades
Jayron Kearse and other players comment on the upcoming season on day one of Cowboys Camp
Players roll into Oxnard for Day 1 of Cowboys Camp
"I’ve had a lot of tournament practice recently, so I feel like I’m coming in with a solid game...
Romo returns to Tyler for 53rd Texas State Open
Jayron Kearse and other players comment on the upcoming season on day one of Cowboys Camp
Cowboys Camp Day 1