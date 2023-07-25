Tony Romo tees off at Cascades

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas State Open at Cascades Country Club is underway.

Dallas Cowboys great Tony Romo has teed off. He is currently tied for 42nd place with a 2-over through 7.

Here are how East Texans are faring in the tournament:

Chapman Herwood of Tyler: Tied for 9th with 2-under through 4.

Carter Lewis of Sulphur Springs: Tied for 68th with 4-over through 13.

Jeremy Bates of Quitman: 77th with 10-over through 13.

Sam Fidone of Lufkin: 1:15 p.m. tee time.

Blake Elliott of Bullard: 1:24 p.m. tee time.

Sean Crisp of Tyler: 1:51 p.m. tee time.

