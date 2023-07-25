Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will continue today, and temperatures will warm into the upper 90s, possibly 100s for some, this afternoon. The forecast for today will be the forecast for much of the next week, highs around 99/100-degrees and mostly sunny.

Rain chances do look unlikely unless we are able to see a strong sea breeze bring showers and thunderstorms into the area off the Gulf of Mexico. If this were to occur, the best chance for any rain would be in Deep East Texas - where we desperately need rain to avoid worsening drought conditions.

Since late spring, we’re behind on rainfall totals by about 6-9 inches for many south of I-20. Alternatively, north of I-20, many are ahead on rainfall by 6-9 inches. Forecast Wild Fire Danger will remain High to Very High in Deep East Texas for the foreseeable future, and Burn Bans are in effect for most Deep East Texas Counties. Please practice safe burning procedures if doing outdoor burning in areas not under a burn ban. Have a great Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.