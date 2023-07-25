Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Denver deputy brings food to 71-year-old, great-grandchildren

The woman told the deputy the initial argument started because her ‘babies were hungry.’
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

DENVER, Colorado - Our deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving Vicki, 71, and her boyfriend.

Vicki told Deputy Weiner the argument started because her ‘babies were hungry.’ She is parenting her two great-grandchildren, ages 8 and 10. She told deputies her boyfriend had cooked the last two hot dogs for dinner and made the kids watch him eat, while they went to bed hungry.

The argument escalated resulting in the boyfriend calling 911, but when deputies arrived, they determined Vicki’s story was more credible and asked the boyfriend to leave. Deputy Weiner said his heart broke for the children, so he left the home and went to Walmart to buy groceries. Vicki was so appreciative, she encouraged us to share this body camera video.

Thank you Deputy Weiner for the kindness, compassion and generosity you showed this family.

