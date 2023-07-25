Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Police chopper captures reunion with missing kid

A missing 4-year-old is safe after the authorities helped find the missing child. (Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (CNN) - A 4-year-old from Ohio was finally reunited with his loved ones.

The moment of relief for his family was caught on camera on Thursday.

Ohio State Patrol sent out its aviation crew to help locate the child after he was reported missing.

In the aerial footage taken, you can see the aviation crew spot the child in a field.

They helped lead searchers on the ground to him, and you can see the heart-warming moment of the adults running up to hug the child.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
East Texas Burn Bans
Burn bans cover East Texas as dry conditions continue
She is hoping Belly Blessings will become a non-profit organization to continue feeding others...
Lufkin native launches BBQ event to feed community
The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled

Latest News

FILE - A police 911 call center is pictured on May 3, 2019, in Dallas. Emergency call center...
911 workers say centers are understaffed, struggling to hire and plagued by burnout
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
$820 million lottery jackpot is 8th largest in US
Emmett Till's cousin talks about combatting misinformation regarding Emmett's slaying in 1955.
Emmett Till's cousin talks about importance of recognition
First Lady Jill Biden delivers a speech during a ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters Tuesday,...
Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with a flag-raising ceremony in Paris
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air...
At least 3 US cities listed in the top 10 most polluted in the world