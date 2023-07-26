Cowboys owner Jones mum on Zack Martin holdout

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Among the issues Jerry Jones talked about at the State of the Cowboys Address, was one he really didn’t talk about: the absence of guard Zack Martin.

“Just not going to discuss any thing about, or any player or any of our players agreement,” Jones said.

Coach Mike McCarthy put in perspective what’s missing with Martin not being here.

“He’s a great player, he’s one of our team leaders, and you know there is nothing but love for him so that part hasn’t changed,” said McCarthy.

Running back Tony Pollard is here in camp having signed his franchise tag deal $10.1 million.

Another pressing point for the Cowboys is the kicking game. In the post season, Brett Maher missed four extra points. There are three new kickers in camp.

“All options are open. I think what we got in camp has the potential to be to be the answer,” Jones said.

With Kellen Moore gone, Mike McCarthy will call the plays, which is not a first or a big deal to him, but he takes into account the personnel he’s working with.

“I would say how we should be paying for Jacksonville and the pre-season games that would be a little different,” McCarthy said.

There was breaking news after the presser: corner back Treyvon Diggs received a year extension worth $97 million.

