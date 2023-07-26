GRAPHIC: Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department has fired an officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver even after state troopers told him to hold the dog back.

A statement issued Wednesday by Circleville police said Ryan Speakman “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers” and that he has been “terminated from the department, effective immediately.”

Speakman was sacked a day after Circleville’s police chief announced the officer had been put on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in cases where use of force is investigated.

The town’s civilian Use of Force Review Board looked into the episode. It found Speakman didn’t violate department policy when he deployed the dog, Wednesday’s police statement said, adding that the review board doesn’t have the authority to recommend discipline.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer released a K-9. (Source: CNN/OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL VIDEO)

Department officials said they would have no further comment on the matter “at this time” since it’s a personnel matter. Messages seeking comment from Speakman were not immediately returned.

The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, a police union that Speakman belongs to, said Wednesday it had filed a grievance on his behalf, saying he was fired without just cause.

Speakman, who joined the Circleville department in February 2020, deployed his police dog following a lengthy pursuit on July 4 that involved troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and ended near the town. Both the pursuit and the ensuing attack were captured on a police body camera.

The chase began when troopers tried to stop a commercial semitruck that was missing a mudflap and failed to halt for an inspection, according to a Ohio State Highway Patrol incident report. The nearby Circleville Police Department was called to assist.

The 23-year-old truck driver, Jadarrius Rose of Memphis, Tennessee, initially refused to get out of the truck and later defied instructions to get on the ground, according to the Highway Patrol incident report and the body cam video.

Rose eventually got on his knees and raised his hands in the air.

The body camera video shows Speakman holding back the K9, and a trooper can be heard off-camera repeatedly yelling, “Do not release the dog with his hands up!” However, Speakman deploys the dog and it can be seen in the video attacking Rose.

The trooper shouts “Get the dog off of him!” Rose appears to be in pain and yells “Get it off! Please! Please!” before the attack ends. Rose was treated at a hospital for dog bites.

Rose was charged with failure to comply, and has not responded to an email sent Monday seeking comment. Attorney Benjamin Partee, who is representing Rose, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s not clear why he refused to stop for police. Rose is Black, and Speakman is white. Rose told The Columbus Dispatch that he couldn’t talk about why he didn’t stop. But when asked about the video, told the newspaper: “I’m just glad that it was recorded. What you saw is what, pretty much, happened.”

Audio recordings of 911 calls show Rose told emergency dispatchers that the officers pursuing him were “trying to kill” him and he didn’t feel safe pulling over. He also said he was confused about why the officers were trying to stop him and why they had their guns drawn after he briefly stopped the truck before driving away.

The 911 dispatcher repeatedly told Rose he should stop and comply with police, and said the officers weren’t trying to harm him.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

