Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs

A House subcommittee holds a hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency." (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micayla Alec (Source: (Polk County Jail)
Livingston woman gets probation for 2018 intoxicated driving death
Power outage generic
5,000 people without power in Gregg, Nacogdoches counties Monday night
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
Caylee Sellers
AMBER Alert issued for Rockwall County teenager
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo

Latest News

A large rescue operation had to be conducted at Cumberland Falls.
Man survives going over Cumberland Falls in kayak
LIVE: House subcommittee hearing on 'unidentified anomalous phenomena'
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey in London on sexual assault charges dating back to 2001
A Christian school teacher in Texas was fired from her job after going to a drag show and...
Teacher fired for attending drag show