Huntington man arrested after child porn found on multiple devices

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Huntington man was arrested Friday after child pornography was allegedly found on his devices.

Joshua David Shepherd, 46, was arrested by Texas DPS after they reportedly received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material. According to a DPS press release, further investigation revealed multiple images on electronic devices depicting child sexual abuse.

After collecting evidence, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Agents obtained multiple warrants for the suspect, and he was arrested on eight charges of possession of child pornography.

Shepherd is being held in the Angelina County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.

