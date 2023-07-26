Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Huntington man arrested after child porn found on multiple devices

Joshua David Shepherd
Joshua David Shepherd(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Huntington man was arrested Friday after child pornography was allegedly found on his devices.

Joshua David Shepherd, 46, was arrested by Texas DPS after they reportedly received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material. According to a DPS press release, further investigation revealed multiple images on electronic devices depicting child sexual abuse.

After collecting evidence, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Agents obtained multiple warrants for the suspect, and he was arrested on eight charges of possession of child pornography.

Shepherd is being held in the Angelina County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micayla Alec (Source: (Polk County Jail)
Livingston woman gets probation for 2018 intoxicated driving death
Power outage generic
5,000 people without power in Gregg, Nacogdoches counties Monday night
Caylee Sellers
AMBER Alert issued for Rockwall County teenager
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune

Latest News

Columbus police officers chased an emu through a field before eventually capturing the large...
WATCH: Columbus police capture emu after lengthy chase through field
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
WATCH: Giant NYC crane catches fire before collapsing
The Junior League of Lufkin is hosting their annual Back-to-School Bonanza with help from many...
Lufkin Junior League hosts ‘Back-to-School Bonanza’ for families in need