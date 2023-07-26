More triple digit heat on the menu as the July fry continues

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The July fry will be here to stay as prospects for rain look bleak going into the near future.

The infamous heat dome will continue to keep us hot and dry for the rest of this week and continue through the weekend, and into at least early next week as well. This will lead to daytime highs climbing above the century mark each day for the foreseeable future. In fact, by this weekend and early next week, our highs will be in that 102-104 range, which will make it some of the hottest temperatures we have felt to this point all summer long.

With a slight uptick in humidity levels, our heat index values, or feels like temperatures, will likely soar back into that 105-110-degree range, which means the re-issuance of heat advisories will likely come down in the next few days.

There are some subtle, but not great signs, that the heat dome may break down and shift position by the middle of next week. If that can happen, and that is a big ‘if’ by the way, then we would see some slight rain chances return along the sea breeze front. Let’s certainly cross our fingers and hope that pattern change comes to fruition.

