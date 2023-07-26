More triple digit heat in the works as the July fry continues across the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be mostly clear and on the warm side tonight with lows in the middle 70′s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and a touch more humid as our surface winds start to shift back to the south. Daytime highs will be right around the century mark with heat index values topping out between 105-110-degrees in the afternoon hours.

There are signs that enough low-level moisture may yield a meager, 10% chance of isolated showers from Wednesday through Friday. These would be spotty showers at best and very limited for our southern counties and communities. This will mainly be for areas around Livingston, Woodville, Jasper, and areas south of the Highway 190 corridor.

The infamous heat dome will still have a grasp on our weather, which will keep the heat going and limit our rain chances.

The return of higher humidity levels means overnight lows will gradually come up into the middle 70′s by midweek before ending the week with morning lows climbing right back up into the upper 70′s.

Daytime highs for the rest of this week and into the weekend will hover around the century mark under mostly sunny skies, adding to our summer total of triple digit days in the Piney Woods.

As I look into my crystal ball, there is a glimmer of hope that by the time we transition into August, the heat dome breaks down significantly, leading to a pattern change. This would then lead to some slight-to-modest chances for rain to return to the forecast. We will certainly be hoping this pattern change and the breakdown of the heat dome comes to fruition.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.