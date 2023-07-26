New director announced for Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties announced their new director during their July meeting.

Katrina Torrez previously served as the organization’s Chief Financial Officer and has been employed with the center since 2020, the center’s press release said.

The decision reportedly comes after an eight-month national search for the Executive Director position. Torrez became the sole finalist on July 5, 2023, their release said.

“After months of interviewing candidates from across the country, our Executive Search Committee made the decision to promote a dedicated and qualified individual from within the organization.” said Judge Michael Davis, Chairman of the Board

The crisis center was incorporated in 1989, and serves victims of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse in Anderson and Cherokee Counties.

