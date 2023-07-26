Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

New director announced for Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties

Katrina Torrez
Katrina Torrez(Callynth Photography)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties announced their new director during their July meeting.

Katrina Torrez previously served as the organization’s Chief Financial Officer and has been employed with the center since 2020, the center’s press release said.

The decision reportedly comes after an eight-month national search for the Executive Director position. Torrez became the sole finalist on July 5, 2023, their release said.

“After months of interviewing candidates from across the country, our Executive Search Committee made the decision to promote a dedicated and qualified individual from within the organization.” said Judge Michael Davis, Chairman of the Board

The crisis center was incorporated in 1989, and serves victims of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse in Anderson and Cherokee Counties.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micayla Alec (Source: (Polk County Jail)
Livingston woman gets probation for 2018 intoxicated driving death
Caylee Sellers
AMBER Alert canceled after Royse City teen found safe
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
Power outage generic
5,000 people without power in Gregg, Nacogdoches counties Monday night
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune

Latest News

FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for...
22 attorneys general oppose 3M settlement over water systems contamination with ‘forever chemicals’
Back to school health tips.
Tips to help kids go back to school in good health
Mallory and Nick welcomed a baby boy via uterus transplant.
Program’s first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby boy
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health