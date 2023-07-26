Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Giant NYC crane catches fire before collapsing

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Credit: AffordAnything/TMX

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KLTV) - A construction crane working on a high rise in New York City caught fire Wednesday morning, sending debris falling to the ground below, injuring six people, officials said.

The crane was above the roof of a 45-story building under construction at 10th Avenue and West 41st Street in Manhattan, carrying 16 tons of concrete when the fire broke out in its engine compartment at around 7:25 a.m., New York City Fire Department First Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer said in a news conference Wednesday morning.

The crane operator was unable to put the fire out and was forced to evacuate, officials said. The crane boom collapsed and fell onto the street below, along with the concrete load.

A video shared by Twitter user @AffordAnything shows black smoke rising from the engulfed crane. The boom collapses and strikes a nearby building before falling to the ground.

First responders were already on the scene during the collapse. Four civilians and two firefighters sustained minor injuries in the collapse, Pfeifer said.

“As you see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

New York City police closed 9th, 10th and 11th avenues between 34th Street and 42nd Street, and firefighters evacuated surrounding buildings.

Department of Buildings Commissioner Jimmy Oddo said his department had confirmed permits for the project, which is a planned 54-story mixed-use building, and would investigate the general contractor and all of the people involved with the operation of the crane.

Structural engineers are also investigating the integrity of the building that was struck by the boom as it fell, Oddo said.

The NYPD announced at 9:30 a.m. that 10th Avenue remained closed from 34th Street to 42nd Street, but 9th Avenue and 11th Avenue were reopened to traffic, with turns toward 10th blocked from 34th to 42nd.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micayla Alec (Source: (Polk County Jail)
Livingston woman gets probation for 2018 intoxicated driving death
Power outage generic
5,000 people without power in Gregg, Nacogdoches counties Monday night
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
Caylee Sellers
AMBER Alert issued for Rockwall County teenager
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo

Latest News

Kevin Spacey expresses his thanks after he was found not guilty of sex crimes.
Kevin Spacey responds to verdict
LIVE: Hunter Biden pleads guilty
Mazeigh Grace
‘My daughter’s life is in a box’: Parents seek answers after 3-month-old dies at day care
A doctor was shot and wounded inside a medical facility and the suspect was hospitalized after...
Man suspected of shooting and injuring Dallas-area doctor was then shot and injured by police
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms