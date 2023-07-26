WATCH: Giant NYC crane catches fire before collapsing

Credit: AffordAnything/TMX

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KLTV) - A construction crane working on a high rise in New York City caught fire Wednesday morning, sending debris falling to the ground below, injuring six people, officials said.

The crane was above the roof of a 45-story building under construction at 10th Avenue and West 41st Street in Manhattan, carrying 16 tons of concrete when the fire broke out in its engine compartment at around 7:25 a.m., New York City Fire Department First Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer said in a news conference Wednesday morning.

The crane operator was unable to put the fire out and was forced to evacuate, officials said. The crane boom collapsed and fell onto the street below, along with the concrete load.

A video shared by Twitter user @AffordAnything shows black smoke rising from the engulfed crane. The boom collapses and strikes a nearby building before falling to the ground.

First responders were already on the scene during the collapse. Four civilians and two firefighters sustained minor injuries in the collapse, Pfeifer said.

“As you see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

New York City police closed 9th, 10th and 11th avenues between 34th Street and 42nd Street, and firefighters evacuated surrounding buildings.

Department of Buildings Commissioner Jimmy Oddo said his department had confirmed permits for the project, which is a planned 54-story mixed-use building, and would investigate the general contractor and all of the people involved with the operation of the crane.

Structural engineers are also investigating the integrity of the building that was struck by the boom as it fell, Oddo said.

The NYPD announced at 9:30 a.m. that 10th Avenue remained closed from 34th Street to 42nd Street, but 9th Avenue and 11th Avenue were reopened to traffic, with turns toward 10th blocked from 34th to 42nd.

