Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Another very hot day with highs near 100 degrees.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Hope y’all are ready for another gorgeous but very hot day. We’re starting off mild in the middle 70s this morning, but temperatures will rapidly warm back into the upper 90s with several spots likely hitting the 100-degree mark. In addition to the mercury, the muggy meter is climbing back up as well, meaning our heat index will likely sit upwards of 100-105 degrees, so please be sure you’re drinking plenty of water throughout the day and keeping a close eye out on the kiddos, pets, and elderly. This long round of “severe sunshine” isn’t looking to stop anytime soon, as we’ll have a very similar forecast each day. Expect slightly muggier mornings as we near the weekend, and highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s continuing well into next week. Unfortunately, rain chances are just not looking very likely right now for anyone, so please be mindful of any spark you might create as it could easily turn into a grass or structure fire in a very short amount of time.

