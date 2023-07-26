Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Woman surprised by ball python found in her toilet

Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early...
Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early Wednesday morning.(Steve Kennedy)
By Domonique Benn and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana went to use her bathroom and got an ugly surprise when a snake slithered out of her toilet.

The animal encounter happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home in Shreveport.

Steve Kennedy from Steve’s Snaketuary took the toilet apart and captured the snake, which was identified as a ball python. According to Kennedy, ball pythons are not native to Louisiana but said they are one of the most common snakes in the pet trade.

Kennedy also said the snakes are not venomous or dangerous. He said they are friendly and usually grow to between 3 to 5 feet long.

The ball python found in the woman’s toilet may have been someone’s escaped pet, Kennedy said. He also said finding a snake in a toilet is rare.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micayla Alec (Source: (Polk County Jail)
Livingston woman gets probation for 2018 intoxicated driving death
Power outage generic
5,000 people without power in Gregg, Nacogdoches counties Monday night
Caylee Sellers
AMBER Alert issued for Rockwall County teenager
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune

Latest News

Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino.
Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old girl last seen in Colorado
FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks...
Miami-Dade police chief shot himself after offering resignation, mayor says
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee...
Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation