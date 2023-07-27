Better East Texas: Border progress

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott did not win over many friends outside the State of Texas with the creation of the floating border barrier – the system of connected barrels that prevent illegal water crossings on the Rio Grande. The move triggered Mexico to file a formal complaint labeling it a treaty violation and the federal government is suing the State of Texas over it. Meanwhile, President Biden’s border asylum policy that is credited with reducing some illegal immigration has been struck down. Unfortunately, we may be in for another increase in illegal crossings. What has not made the news, and it may be because there has been no progress on it is the need to address the motivation of immigrants to come to the United States from foreign countries that truly are threatening the lives of civilians and families. Vice President Kamala Harris was named border czar by President Biden back in March of 2021. Now, it is commonplace for management teams to have to pivot but it appears that Vice President Harris has done nothing in advancing the agenda of solving this issue – from meeting with heads of other countries to tackle crime and poverty issues in those countries. She hasn’t made any progress in 2 years. So, now, we are faced with Texas acting solo and the only real battlefront is in the courts. That’s not right and politics have clouded this humanitarian issue, period. The federal government needs to secure the border period and that will make for a better East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.