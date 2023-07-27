Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Community dedicates T.J. Turner Training Center at Lufkin High School

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin community turned out to dedicate its high school athletic training center to one of the its most well-known alumni, Tommy James “T.J.” Turner, who was a football player and track and field competitor before graduating in 1982. Turner went on to play for the Miami Dolphins, but died in 2009 after complications from a stroke.

Kurt Stephens, deputy superintendent of Lufkin ISD, praised the memory of Turner.

“Yes, he had great accomplishments, but the type of man he was and the way he treated people was exceptional. And that is exactly the kind of example that we want for kids of this community,” Stephens said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

