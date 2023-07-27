Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cowboys Camp: Tony Pollard looks ahead at season without Zeke

Cowboys Camp: Tony Pollard looks ahead at season without Zeke
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXNARD, California (KLTV) - As you can imagine, the most popular running back at Cowboys Camp (and maybe in the league) is Tony Pollard. He could have sat out while demanding more money for his services, but instead, he signed the franchise tag.

“I’m always looking forward to opportunities, you know, even going back to college just making the most of everything I’m given,” Pollard said.

He takes over as RB 1, coming off a broken leg. He’ll work closely with trainers as a cautionary move.

“I’m feeling pretty good, feeling pretty healthy, you know, being smart with the trainers, not trying to push it too much. Trying to ease back into things.”

It’s hard not to think about Zeke Elliott, who he backed up since being drafted out of Memphis State five years ago.

“It’s definitely different, you know, not having him with all the energy he brings. It kind of reminds me of my rookie year, you know, the hold out that he had when I was pretty much here the whole camp, so trying to get used to it.”

When asked if he feels himself being more assertive in the room watching film with the other running backs, he had this to say.

“Oh yeah, just being a little bit more vocal, in the room talking to the guys, just letting them know if they need help with things. Let them know some pointers to help them out in their game.”

