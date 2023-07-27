Junior College football coaches gather in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Southwest Junior College Football Conference got underway today at the Hollytree Country Club in Tyler. We were here to catch up with the coaches as they previewed their teams on the upcoming season

Kilgore head coach Russell Thompson said, “we feel good our running back situation with the four kids we got from East Texas really excited about those kids. Me being, I’m from Jacksonville, I love to see those these Texas kids coming in, you know, and you know we have Kade Meredith from Longview who’s a stud and then you got the kid Mason Courtney of Carthage won a state championship went to Tulane really good player. Then Trey Epps from Kilgore went to SFA, he came back and then we got a kid that was at Marshall that was at UIW we’ll see, he hasn’t he hasn’t shown us anything during the season yet, but we’ve got four from them pine trees so we’re excited.”

“Well, I think like the rest of us we’re all excited about the season, new season, new Year. Lets go get things going and see how it turns out,” said Trinity Valley head coach Sherard Poteete. “You know, we don’t have a lot of starters back. A lot of those guys have left on the boat and so it’s always excited about what these young guys can do once they put the helmet on.”

TJC head coach Tanner Jacobson added to the excitement, “you know, it’s exciting for everybody. I think if you’re not excited about your roster then you’ve done a bad job recruiting, right, and so we’re very very excited. We’re curious to see how things really play the first game. Which will be a great test. Just excited, anxious to see you know what we look like finnally putting on the pads and seeing what guys look like in pads maybe a little bit different. You know, seeing them walk around with what they’re wearing in school. So really, really excited for the year.”

So an excited attitude on the upcoming football season was certainly the trend at todays event. Especially when you realize that the first game of the season is less than a month away.

