Lufkin shelter needs help fixing up donated homes to house people in need

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministry is a homeless shelter that has been serving Lufkin for one year; today is their anniversary. Apostle Angel S. Nicholas Joseph, who is the founder and director, says their goal is to be a sign of hope.

“In this town and all over, we’re taking people in through homelessness, domestic violence, drug rehabilitation, it doesn’t matter what the problem is; we’re willing to let them in the door, that they can find hope.”

Their vision is to help.

“We’re sending a power of love and unity, and forgiveness, and hope of helping each other to come out of the condition that they’re in.”

The shelter is located on 907 Kurth Drive, in a building that was donated by Lufkin native Virginia Lewis. Lewis says she had no problem helping Angel.

“I accepted her on first sight, and she has proven that she’s worthy of this place, and that’s why we always try to come to her and help her and do the things that she needs to do.”

The current location houses about seventy-five people. Lewis was able to give an additional twelve homes to the shelter to be able to house even more, but the homes are going to need some repairs.

“It just needs to be redone, so some of the floors need to be redone, we need an air conditioner unit and some plumbing done in all of the facilities, we just really need a lot of things” says Angel.

Despite the things they need, they’re still making a difference.

“I have a place to stay I didn’t have, I have food I didn’t have, I have clothes I didn’t have, everything’s a blessing to me,” said Donations Director Ramona Moore.

Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministry has a free lemonade stand at the shelter every Saturday at noon. For more information about the shelter, or how to help, click here.

