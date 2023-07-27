Mineola replacing talent with talent for 2023

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola Yellowjackets believe they can build on last year, despite losing one of the best talents in East Texas.

Mineola was eliminated in the second round in 2022.

Braydon Alley and Paul Stanley represented the Yellowjackets at the CHRISTUS Health Annual Media Day.

“When it gets tough we need to keep fighting,” Stanley said.

Mineola lost Dawson Pendergrass to graduation. He is preparing for a season on the Baylor football team.

“The main talk was about Dawson but we did do it together,” Alley said.

Stanley said he will play quarterback this year for the first time in his playing career. He said the idea of a new position is exciting to him.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.