Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a warm start with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning. Expect sunny skies and light south winds today with temperatures once again reaching the triple digits this afternoon. The high pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere isn’t going anywhere anytime soon so the heat wave continues. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 70s overnight and afternoon high temperatures will reach the triple digits each afternoon. The hot weather looks to continue right into the start of August.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-27-23
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
