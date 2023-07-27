Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
No new details on Bronny James 2 days after cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of Bronny James, the hospital and the university made no new public comments about his health Wednesday, two days after the 18-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California.

LeBron James was spotted by photographers entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Bronny James is being treated after the incident Monday morning at USC’s campus arena.

Bronny James was in stable condition Tuesday, and patients who experience an unlikely cardiac arrest often undergo numerous tests over multiple days to determine the cause. He spent only a brief time in intensive care — a positive sign for his long-term recovery from the frightening episode.

Bronny’s 16-year-old brother, Bryce, posted a photo of the two on his Instagram story, along with a heart. Bryce James is also a top basketball prospect who already has received Division I scholarship offers.

It’s too soon to know how Bronny’s episode will affect his basketball career, since it largely depends on the underlying causes of the cardiac arrest. LeBron James has been an active supporter of his two sons’ basketball dreams, even using his off days during the Los Angeles Lakers’ season to fly several hours to attend their games.

LeBron James has repeatedly said that he even hopes to play in the NBA with Bronny, who couldn’t join the league until the fall of 2024 at the earliest. LeBron would be entering his 22nd NBA season at that point — matching Vince Carter for the longest career in league history — with his 40th birthday looming in December 2024.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year.”

LeBron James has slightly downplayed that determination more recently: After he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record last February, he acknowledged that playing alongside his son in the NBA is his dream, but might not be Bronny’s dream. LeBron also said he would support whatever Bronny decided to do with his life.

