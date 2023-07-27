State of Texas puts Sabine County Jail on non-compliant list

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has given the Sabine County Jail a notice of non-compliance due to an infraction noted in a recent report.

According to the state report, the jail failed to pass a fire inspection on Sept. 29, 2022. This resulted in a notice of non-compliance, which was administered by the state on June 29, and announced on July 3. According to the state compliance stipulations for county jails, all facilities must pass an annual fire inspection by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection in order to remain compliant.

