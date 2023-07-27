Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Florida deputies arrest man pushing stolen mower down railroad tracks

Florida sheriff’s deputies apprehended an alleged burglar after he tried to move a stolen lawnmower. Credit: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
From TMX

PENSACOLA, Florida - Florida sheriff’s deputies apprehended an alleged burglar after he tried to move a stolen lawnmower along railroad tracks near the scene of the crime.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on Monday responded to a report of a burglary on the 100 block of Beland Road in Pensacola. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect had taken a lawn mower, AirPods, and other items valued at over $500.

While deputies were on the scene, a neighbor spotted the suspect pushing the stolen lawnmower along a railroad track behind a row of homes.

Body-worn camera video shows a deputy pursuing the suspect on foot after he abandoned the lawnmower on the railroad track and fled. The deputy chases the suspect over two fences and finally places him under arrest.

The suspect, identified as Marcus Dale, was charged with two counts of burglary, petit theft with two or more prior convictions, making it a felony, and resisting an officer without violence.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

