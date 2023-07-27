Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Houston police searching for suspects who robbed driver at gas pump

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Credit: Houston Police Department/TMX

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Houston police are looking for three people accused of stealing a driver’s car at a gas station pump.

According to a report by the Houston Police Department, the incident took place on Friday, July 21 around 3:25 a.m. in the 7900 block of Park Place. Video footage from the interior of the gas station show the suspects’ faces clearly. While exterior video footage shows one of the suspects producing a gun which is then pointed at the victim. The three suspects get into the car and drive off. The gun is seen being fired multiple times as they drive off.

