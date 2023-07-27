Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Stranded woman, dog airlifted from Big Sur’s Gamboa Point

A woman and her dog were airlifted to safety on Tuesday. Credit: California Highway Patrol - Coastal Division Air Operations / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
From TMX

BIG SUR, California - A woman and her dog were airlifted to safety on Tuesday in California’s Big Sur, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A video shared by the CHP Coastal Air Division shows rescuers hoisting the woman and her dog from Gamboa Point via helicopter on Tuesday.

Big Sur, along California’s central coast, is marked by winding seaside cliffs along a narrow road, nestled between the Santa Lucia Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

It’s unclear how the woman and her dog became stranded.

