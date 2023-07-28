Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
$300K fountain pen theft lands former housecleaner in Angelina County jail

Daniel Bernard, 46, is in the Angelina County Jail.(Lufkin Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been arrested for felony theft that allegedly occurred when he was a house cleaner.

Daniel Bernard, 46, Lufkin, was taken into police custody Thursday morning at The Colony Apartments.

The arrest warrant stemmed from an incident in 2022 during which police say he stole more than 100 valuable fountain pens from a client’s collection while working for a cleaning crew. The estimated value of the collection was more than $300,000.

Detectives’ investigation led to Bernard after they found that he sold the stolen writing instruments to pen dealers as recently as this month. Evidence collected from those exchanges led to a warrant for his arrest.

The pens sold to dealers have been recovered.

Bernard remains in the Angelina County Jail.

