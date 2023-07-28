Back-to-school dates for East Texas school districts

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A comprehensive list of East Texas school districts returns to the instructional year sorted by date.

8/7

Athens ISD

Avinger ISD

Elkhart ISD

Groveton ISD

Laneville ISD

Miller Grove ISD

Mount Vernon ISD

New Diana ISD

New Summerfield ISD

Pewitt ISD

Rains ISD

Rusk ISD

Sulphur Bluff ISD

8/8

Alba-Golden ISD

Alto ISD

Apple Springs ISD

Daingerfield ISD

Diboll ISD

Leverett’s Chapel ISD

Lone Oak ISD

Lufkin ISD

Neches ISD

Tenaha ISD

Trinity ISD

8/9

Bloomburg ISD

Broaddus ISD

Buna ISD

Carthage ISD

Cumby ISD

Hemphill ISD

Henderson ISD

Huntington ISD

Jasper ISD

Longview ISD

Overton ISD

Troup ISD

Union Hill ISD

Wells ISD

West Sabine ISD

Wills Point ISD

Zavalla ISD

8/10

Arp ISD

Beckville ISD

Centerville ISD

Evadale ISD

Fruitvale ISD

Gilmer ISD

Gladewater ISD

Harmony ISD

Palestine ISD

Queen City ISD

Sabine ISD

Saltillo ISD

San Augustine ISD

Slocum ISD

Woden ISD

8/14

Atlanta ISD

Carlisle ISD

Center ISD

Central ISD

Elysian Fields ISD

Excelsior ISD

Jefferson ISD

Joaquin ISD

Karnack ISD

La Poynor ISD

Linden Kildaire ISD

Shelbyville ISD

8/15

Big Sandy ISD

Como-Pickton CISD

Hallsville ISD

Jacksonville ISD

Marshall ISD

Mount Enterprise ISD

Quitman ISD

White Oak ISD

Winnsboro ISD

8/16

Bullard ISD

Canton ISD

Cayuga ISD

Chapel Hill ISD (Smith County)

Chapel Hill ISD (Titus County)

Chireno ISD

Douglass ISD

Edgewood ISD

Garrison ISD

Grand Saline ISD

Hart’s Bluff ISD

Harleton ISD

Hawkins ISD

Hudson ISD

Kilgore ISD

Kirbyville ISD

Lindale ISD

Martinsville ISD

Mineola ISD

Mount Pleasant ISD

Nacogdoches ISD

North Hopkins ISD

Ore City ISD

Spring Hill ISD

Tatum ISD

Tyler ISD

Waskom ISD

Westwood ISD

Whitehouse ISD

Winona ISD

Yantis ISD

8/17

Cushing ISD

Marietta ISD

Martin’s Mill ISD

Pittsburg ISD

Rivercrest ISD

Van ISD

West Rusk ISD

8/18

McLeod ISD

8/21

Brookland ISD

8/22

Sulphur Springs ISD

