Back-to-school dates for East Texas school districts
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A comprehensive list of East Texas school districts returns to the instructional year sorted by date.
8/7
Athens ISD
Avinger ISD
Elkhart ISD
Groveton ISD
Laneville ISD
Miller Grove ISD
Mount Vernon ISD
New Diana ISD
New Summerfield ISD
Pewitt ISD
Rains ISD
Rusk ISD
Sulphur Bluff ISD
8/8
Alba-Golden ISD
Alto ISD
Apple Springs ISD
Daingerfield ISD
Diboll ISD
Leverett’s Chapel ISD
Lone Oak ISD
Lufkin ISD
Neches ISD
Tenaha ISD
Trinity ISD
8/9
Bloomburg ISD
Broaddus ISD
Buna ISD
Carthage ISD
Cumby ISD
Hemphill ISD
Henderson ISD
Huntington ISD
Jasper ISD
Longview ISD
Overton ISD
Troup ISD
Union Hill ISD
Wells ISD
West Sabine ISD
Wills Point ISD
Zavalla ISD
8/10
Arp ISD
Beckville ISD
Centerville ISD
Evadale ISD
Fruitvale ISD
Gilmer ISD
Gladewater ISD
Harmony ISD
Palestine ISD
Queen City ISD
Sabine ISD
Saltillo ISD
San Augustine ISD
Slocum ISD
Woden ISD
8/14
Atlanta ISD
Carlisle ISD
Center ISD
Central ISD
Elysian Fields ISD
Excelsior ISD
Jefferson ISD
Joaquin ISD
Karnack ISD
La Poynor ISD
Linden Kildaire ISD
Shelbyville ISD
8/15
Big Sandy ISD
Como-Pickton CISD
Hallsville ISD
Jacksonville ISD
Marshall ISD
Mount Enterprise ISD
Quitman ISD
White Oak ISD
Winnsboro ISD
8/16
Bullard ISD
Canton ISD
Cayuga ISD
Chapel Hill ISD (Smith County)
Chapel Hill ISD (Titus County)
Chireno ISD
Douglass ISD
Edgewood ISD
Garrison ISD
Grand Saline ISD
Hart’s Bluff ISD
Harleton ISD
Hawkins ISD
Hudson ISD
Kilgore ISD
Kirbyville ISD
Lindale ISD
Martinsville ISD
Mineola ISD
Mount Pleasant ISD
Nacogdoches ISD
North Hopkins ISD
Ore City ISD
Spring Hill ISD
Tatum ISD
Tyler ISD
Waskom ISD
Westwood ISD
Whitehouse ISD
Winona ISD
Yantis ISD
8/17
Cushing ISD
Marietta ISD
Martin’s Mill ISD
Pittsburg ISD
Rivercrest ISD
Van ISD
West Rusk ISD
8/18
McLeod ISD
8/21
Brookland ISD
8/22
Sulphur Springs ISD
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.