Dallas hosts Washington following Ogunbowale’s 25-point outing

Dallas faces the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings’ 88-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Washington Mystics (12-10, 6-8 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (13-10, 8-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings' 88-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Wings are 8-3 on their home court. Dallas has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mystics have gone 4-7 away from home. Washington is 5-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 89-72 on July 2. Satou Sabally scored 27 points to help lead the Wings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 21.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 14 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mystics. Ariel Atkins is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 87.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 87.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

