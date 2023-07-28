Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Douglass ISD bond projects progress with construction of new facilities

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOUGLASS, Texas (KTRE) - Summer is a time for progress on bond construction projects for Douglass ISD. The new buildings will provide new classrooms and space for the school’s athletic and performing arts departments.

Douglass ISD superintendent Justin Keeling said the new multi-purpose building will seat 750 people to attend any school events.

The gymnasium floor cement has been poured and the construction of a new competition-size stage will accommodate the school’s one-act play program.

“I feel we will have that group much more prepared when they go represent their community,” Keeling said.

New classrooms are also in construction for the high school which include:

  • Two science labs
  • One culinary arts lab
  • One computer lab
  • Five classrooms

The previous gym and cafeteria are over 80 years old and have been vacant for the last three years due to poor conditions, Keeling said.

The school plans to display artwork and plaques to pay tribute to the old buildings.

“We think a lot about those buildings, so we wanted to make sure that we incorporate into the architecture,” said Keeling.

The $10 million bond passed in 2021.

“I think it was a great move, not only for now, but for years to come,” said former member of the district’s advisory committee, Jarrod Nudd.

Nudd said as a parent of three children attending the district, it was important for him to support their education.

“I think it’s going to be a positive improvement for our school and our community and going to help keep us moving in the right direction so that we can provide a space that our kids are excited to go to school and learn in.” said Nudd.

School officials believe the new classrooms will be ready next fall.

