Grace Cougars drawing the line on defense

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Grace Community Cougars believe they can build on the success from 2022 with new senior leadership.

“I’m pretty confident in this group of seniors,” Grant Turner said. “We’ve done well together.”

Turner joined fellow seniors Dylan Taylor, Blake Harmon and Seth Wilson at the CHRISTUS Health Annual Media Day.

For Harmon, there are high standards on defense.

“We’re going to try to put them behind the line of scrimmage,” Harmon said. “If they get past the line of scrimmage, we lost.”

The Cougars finished the year with an 8-2 record. They open the season on Aug. 11 as host to Alba-Golden. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.