Grilled sirloin steak kabobs with garlic rosemary butter by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council joined us to show us how to make an incredible recipe.

Grilled Sirloin Steak Kabobs with Garlic Rosemary Butter

Ingredients

· 1 lb. beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick

· 1 Tbsp. steak seasonin blend

· 1 Tbsp. olive oil

· 8 oz. red-skinned potatoes

· 4 oz. cherry tomatoes

· 4 oz. Portobello mushrooms

Preparation

1. Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.

2. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.

3. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with sauce during last 5 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with remaining sauce. Garnish with remaining rosemary, parsley mixture.

4. In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. Stir occasionally.

