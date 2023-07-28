Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston Police Department releases incident report of AstroWorld Festival

File photo: AstroWorld 2021
File photo: AstroWorld 2021(NBC)
By NBC Channel
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT
HOUSTON, TX (NBC) - The Houston Police Department released its final report on the 2021 AstroWorld Festival that left ten dead including one Laredoan.

Detailed accounts in the redacted, 1200-plus page report paint a picture of chaos and pain endured by concertgoers, many found by law enforcement in a confused and severely injured state.

The report comes nearly two years after the festival on November 5, 2021 that led to the deaths of 10 people including 23-year-old Laredoan Rodolfo Angel Pena.

According to a relative of Pena, he died of cardiac arrest while at the show.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

